Meet the Democratic candidates for Michigan’s 1st Congressional District on this Sunday’s ‘Ryan Report’

The August primary election is less than a month away. Voters in Upper Michigan will have the opportunity to decide which Democratic challenger will be facing Congressman Jack Bergman in the general election.

The candidates are Dana Ferguson, and Linda O'Dell. Both will be guests on this Sunday's Ryan Report.

Dana Ferguson is a third generation Yooper, and Negaunee resident who has made a career as a union laborer.

“I know the people, I know the communities, but what I thought was missing, was this understanding by our representative of the actual communities and people that they represent,” said Ferguson.

His opponent is Linda O'Dell, a Petoskey native with experience on Wall Street and with non-profits, who, if she won, would be the first woman to ever represent the district.

“I learned the most important lesson is that Wall Street must serve Main Street, and I learned that first hand,” said O’Dell.

O'Dell said she decided to run with the hopes of making compassion and caring an integral part of leadership in Washington.

“We must have an end to dehumanization, we need to respect and care for each other, and I’m running for your family, and I’m running for our future,” said O’Dell.

Ferguson became interested in politics while working on his Master’s degree in public administration.

“Thinking about the future and what the world was going to be like for my kids really is what pushed me over the edge,” said Ferguson. “I felt like I had to do something to make the world better and give a voice to the Upper Peninsula.”

O'Dell says her experience with leadership and advocacy would be a perfect fit to represent the district.

“I bring a lot to the table when it comes to being a good listener and somebody that is striving to serve the constituents of this district,” said O’Dell.

Ferguson has a more progressive vision for the district, and hopes he can inspire others to get involved.

"We all have a duty, we all have a responsibility to try to shape the future and make it better, and that's really why I'm running," said Ferguson.

The primary election is Tuesday, August 4. Remember, you don't have to be registered with any party to be able to vote, but you can only vote in one party's primary.

