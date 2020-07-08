Advertisement

Medium COVID-19 risk: UP moves down

This is different than the MI Safe Start Plan, where the U.P. remains in Phase 5.
The risk levels on the MI Safe Start Map dashboard as of July 8, 2020(State of Michigan)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WLUC) - Because of increased COVID-19 case rates and testing positivity, the Upper Michigan and Traverse City regions are now at the Medium risk level on the MI Safe Start Map - which is different than the MI Safe Start Plan.

While very similar in name, the MI Safe Start Map reflects official risk levels which convey the risk of spread of the epidemic in a region. The map’s phases may differ from the MI Safe Start Plan’s phases and guidance, which can be found here. The Upper Michigan and Traverse City regions remain in Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan, as of Wednesday.

The MI Safe Start Map dashboard is a useful tool to track regional and county trends in testing, cases and deaths. The U.P. had been in the Low risk level on the map, but increased this week to Medium risk.

Early last week, there were 155 total coronavirus cases reported in Upper Michigan during the outbreak. The number jumped to 220 by Tuesday afternoon - with 18 deaths and 110 recoveries.

This dashboard presents risk and capacity indicators that are taken into consideration during the State of Michigan’s development and implementation of the MI Safe Start Plan. Each indicator is assigned a level of risk. Those levels are taken into consideration, with other epidemiologic information, in assigning the overall risk level for a region. The State of Michigan’s decisions about the MI Safe Start Plan also take into consideration availability of mitigation and economic factors, among other factors.

