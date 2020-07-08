Advertisement

Marquette Planning Commission approves site plan for new Beacon House

As part of the approved plan, a revised Planned Unit Development agreement still must be submitted, as the property is now owned by the Beacon House and no longer UP Health System.
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The hospitality hotel is being built at 200 Seventh Street, closer to the new UP Health System - Marquette facility.
The hospitality hotel is being built at 200 Seventh Street, closer to the new UP Health System - Marquette facility.(WLUC)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Planning Commission approved the site plan for the new Beacon House location during its meeting on Tuesday, July 7. 

The hospitality hotel is being built at 200 Seventh Street, closer to the new UP Health System - Marquette facility. As part of the approved plan, a revised Planned Unit Development agreement still must be submitted, as the property is now owned by the Beacon House and no longer UP Health System. 

Although traditionally the PUD would be in place prior to the site plan approval, the commission decided to move forward. 

“I don’t think putting the cart before the horse in this matter is going to be detrimental or missing some sort of fundamental aspect that we need to make the determination on this. I would encourage the planning commission to move forward,” said Tony Ruiz, Member of the Marquette Planning Commission. 

The Planning Commission also unanimously approved a special use permit for the planned Honorable Distillery on Washington Street, for use at the former Book World building.

