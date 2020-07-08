Advertisement

Marquette County Board approves study to find how to dispose of 1.2 million gallons of PFAS contaminated biosolids

Marquette County Board Plaque (WLUC file image)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday night the Marquette County Board took steps to address the issue of PFAS chemicals at the K.I. Sawyer Wastewater Treatment Plant. There are currently two storage tanks holding a total of 1.2 million gallons of biosolids contaminated with PFAS.

Tuesday night the board approved a plan to work with GEI Consultants to complete a study of how to properly dispose of the biosolids. Commissioners had questions for the K.I. Sawyer Airport Manager, Dwayne DuRay, who was handling the request for proposals (RFP).

"So now we're sitting with this storage of 1.2 million gallons, that's a big concern, now the two things that you have here, one is to do a study as to how we handle things, is that going to give us an answer as to how we're going to dispose of this 1.2 million gallons?" asked Commissioner Bill Nordeen.

Mr. DuRay replied "That is correct."

The proposed study will cost $31,700. Also in the request for proposal (RFP) was a design from GEI for a biosolids handling facility, that cost came in at $192,200. The County Board only approved the study at this time.

