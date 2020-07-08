Advertisement

Mackinac Island moves forward with summer tourism season

Those who live on the island and the business owners are looking forward to a successful summer, despite losing about six weeks of tourism revenue
By Sarah Blakely
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The summer tourism season is officially underway on Mackinac Island.

Executive Director of the Mackinac Island Convention and Visitors Bureau Tim Hygh says the island began opening up for tourists on May 29, later than usual.

He says those who live on the island and the business owners are looking forward to a successful summer, despite losing about six weeks of tourism revenue.

Just two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on Mackinac Island, and Hygh says those were both back in April. He says testing takes place for employees who are interested every Tuesday and Thursday.

Hygh says guests are all asked to follow the guidelines set by the state, including social distancing, wearing face masks in public and inside stores and restaurants, and staying home when you feel sick. Hygh points out people on the island do share a concern about the virus showing up, as the virus can only be brought to the island from a visitor. That’s why he says visitors should expect to see new signage and to plan to bring a face mask-- even a spare one.

You can find all the information about the Mackinac Island tourism season, including COVID-19 guidelines, on the CVB website.

