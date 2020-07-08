Advertisement

Heat Ramps Up

Another Surge Of Heat & Humidity
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re in for an unseasonably hot and humid day! An upper-level ridge builds over the Great Lakes ahead of our next system. This will allow temperatures to climb to 90s for some areas and dewpoint temperatures to get around 70° making it feel tropical through tomorrow. Then, tonight a batch of storms moves in across the west. They will weaken as they head east. Storms will again fire up tomorrow afternoon ahead of a cold front. Some could be severe with strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. Stay weather aware!

Today: Hot and humid, mostly sunny with an isolated storm west during the afternoon

· Highs: Low 90s inland, low 80s along the Great Lakes

Tonight: Thunderstorms move in from west to east

· Lows: Mainly 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid with storms during the afternoon and evening

· Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s interior, upper 70s to low 80s along the shorelines

Friday: Residual showers early on. Otherwise, clouds slowly decreasing

· Highs: Mid 80s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Morning showers, partly cloudy, and seasonal

· Highs: Mainly 70s

