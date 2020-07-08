Advertisement

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON – Greta Van Susteren, Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst and host of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” interviewed President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

Trump also talks about the success of the stock market, his relationship with Kim Jong-un and the current situation in North Korea and the intelligence sources around Russian bounty on American troops.

The interview will air on Gray Television’s nearly 150 affiliates newscasts on Tuesday and on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday.

News

Marquette County Board approves study to find how to dispose of 1.2 million gallons of PFAS contaminated biosolids

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
During a regular board meeting, Marquette County Commissioners approved a plan to study how to dispose of 1.2 million gallons of PFAS contaminated biosolids at the K.I. Sawyer Wastewater Treatment Facility.

News

Marquette Planning Commission approves site plan for new Beacon House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The hospitality hotel is being built at 200 Seventh Street, closer to the new UP Health System - Marquette facility. As part of the approved plan, a revised Planned Unit Development agreement still must be submitted, as the property is now owned by the Beacon House and no longer UP Health System.

News

145 COVID-19 Tests taken at Superior Walk-In Clinic Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
A total of 145 tests were taken during the event. Testing was available from 3-5 p.m., with the final tests being completed after that time. Cars lined up around the building, with the traffic continuing onto Erickson Avenue.

News

UPAWS to hold ‘Empty the Shelters’ event July 10-12

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its summer “Empty the Shelters” event to help promote pet adoptions. From July 10-12, adoptions are $25 for dogs and free for cats and small animals six months and older.

News

Veterinarian brings new dog procedure to Marquette

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Dr. Edward Brauer has brought a new surgery to Marquette to fix the limp your dog may have

News

Michigan AG Nessel takes legal action against US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos over CARES Act interpretation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is one of six Attorneys General in the nation now embroiled in a legal challenge tonight with United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

News

$15M in Agricultural Safety Grants provide relief to Michigan farms, food processors

Updated: 4 hours ago
$10 million will go to processors, while the remaining $5 million will be available to farms statewide.

News

Northern Lights YMCA continues its Annual Campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The Y paused its campaign earlier in the year when businesses were forced to shut down because of coronavirus.

News

Nine projects increasing food access in Western UP

Updated: 4 hours ago
$34,700 has been awarded for community garden projects.

News

Michigan launches website to keep public informed about Line 5 tunnel permitting process

Updated: 5 hours ago
The website will also include technical and permitting documents, timelines, maps and other resources.

News

Michigan small business restart program to provide $100M in grants for COVID-19 recovery efforts

Updated: 5 hours ago
InvestUP was awarded $4,545,455.