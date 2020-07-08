Advertisement

Escanaba Farmer’s Market open

Mondays 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
People walking around the Escanaba Farmer's Market.
People walking around the Escanaba Farmer's Market.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba is trying its best to bring a sense of normalcy back to the town. Monday night concerts are back and we even celebrated the Fourth of July together.

Today, the Escanaba Farmer’s Market made an appearance downtown.

“It’s just something that people look forward to every year. It’s the fresh vegetables. And sadly enough it can’t be the community gathering that it’s been in past years,” said Judy Schroeder, Assistant DDA Director for the City of Escanaba.

But of course, with some COVID-19 friendly guidelines.

“We’re using the CDC guidelines. We recommend a mask, social distancing. People are adults,” said Schroeder.

The DDA is also asking that customers point to things instead of touching.

“Vendors will have masks and gloves on hand as well as sanitizers and they will sanitize as often as they can,” said Schroeder.

Even though not everyone was wearing a mask and gloves, customers said they still felt safe out shopping.

“I feel very safe with COVID out here. Especially since it’s outdoors,” said Stephanie Sampson, a customer at the Escanaba Farmer’s Market.

Because of coronavirus, Schroeder isn’t sure exactly what this year’s farmer’s market will bring in. But she does expect a variety of home-grown products.

“It’s a lot of fresh vegetables. That’s what farmer’s markets are all about,” said Schroeder.

And Sampson is happy to be supporting locals.

“Supporting the local community is important to me,” said Sampson.

The Escanaba Farmer’s Market is open every Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m.

