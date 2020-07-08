Dickinson-Iron District Health Department advises significant COVID-19 case increase

KINGSFORD and IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Cases are increasing significantly in the south-central U.P., according to the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD).

Since July 1, the department has reported ten new cases, nine in Dickinson County and one in Iron County. Of those ten, six were asymptomatic, the health department said.

Asymptomatic cases are a concern, health officers say, because people who are not exhibiting symptoms can be spreading COVID-19 without knowing.

The health department is advising the business community to remain vigilant by requiring employees and the public to wear face coverings in their establishments, as well as enforcing social distancing requirements.

“It is up to the community leaders and residents to to their part for our community before COVID-19 cases overwhelm our local health care systems,” the DIDHD said.

As of Wednesday, July 8, the Upper Peninsula (Region 8) has been changed to a low risk place for COVID-19, to a medium risk. You can check out that information here.

The health department says only community members can truly slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Please do your part by avoiding large gatherings, adhering to the social distancing requirements, wearing a facial covering and practicing good personal hygiene,” DIDHD advised.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.