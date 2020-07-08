Advertisement

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department advises significant COVID-19 case increase

Since July 1, the department has reported ten new cases, nine in Dickinson County and one in Iron County.
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department logo
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department logo(DIDHD)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD and IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Cases are increasing significantly in the south-central U.P., according to the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD).

Since July 1, the department has reported ten new cases, nine in Dickinson County and one in Iron County. Of those ten, six were asymptomatic, the health department said.

Asymptomatic cases are a concern, health officers say, because people who are not exhibiting symptoms can be spreading COVID-19 without knowing.

The health department is advising the business community to remain vigilant by requiring employees and the public to wear face coverings in their establishments, as well as enforcing social distancing requirements.

“It is up to the community leaders and residents to to their part for our community before COVID-19 cases overwhelm our local health care systems,” the DIDHD said.

As of Wednesday, July 8, the Upper Peninsula (Region 8) has been changed to a low risk place for COVID-19, to a medium risk. You can check out that information here.

The health department says only community members can truly slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Please do your part by avoiding large gatherings, adhering to the social distancing requirements, wearing a facial covering and practicing good personal hygiene,” DIDHD advised.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Peters announces legislation to create National Institute of Manufacturing

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The NIM is modeled after the National Institute of health, and would be used to enhance manufacturing jobs across the country.

News

City addressing concerns surrounding ‘Old Town’ area of Negaunee

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
City Manager Nate Heffron says many of these concerns stem from breaks in fence lines caused by natural occurrences or trespassers.

News

How to get tested for COVID-19 in Upper Michigan as cases rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state has a COVID-19 test finder at michigan.gov/coronavirus

News

Woman arrested after stabbing another woman at Menominee Lighthouse Pier

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
It's alleged a 33-year-old woman stabbed an 18-year-old woman.

Latest News

News

Medium COVID-19 risk: UP risk increases

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is different than the MI Safe Start Plan, where the U.P. remains in Phase 5.

News

COVID-19 case diagnosed among Finlandia’s campus community

Updated: 3 hours ago
The individual is off campus and is following the required response protocol.

News

AG Nessel, Michigan Liquor Control Commission chair announce $3M fine against distributor for 88 violations

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is an unprecedented fine and an independent audit against NWS Michigan LLC, one of the state’s authorized spirits distributors, is underway.

News

2020 UP Fall Beer Fest canceled

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Michigan Brewers Guild has canceled the Sept. 12 festival at Marquette's Lower Harbor Park

News

Mackinac Island moves forward with summer tourism season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
The executive director of the Mackinac Island Convention and Visitors Bureau discusses the summer tourism outlook amid the pandemic.

VOD Recordings

Mackinac Island summer tourism outlook

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely