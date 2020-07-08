COVID-19 case diagnosed among Finlandia’s campus community

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A member of the Finlandia University campus community (defined as faculty, staff, and students) has tested positive for COVID-19. This case is included in the most recent numbers released by the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department.

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department is actively conducting contact tracing. Anyone who had close contact with the infected person will be notified and advised on the appropriate COVID-19 response protocol.

The individual is off campus and is following the required response protocol. To protect the individuals’ privacy, Finlandia will release no further details regarding the identity of the individual.

Finlandia would like to remind everyone of the importance of continuing to practice safe, social distancing, and to wear face coverings at all times when in public. For more information please refer to the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD).

To find a COVID-19 testing site in the local area, please visit the State of Michigan’s COVID website.

