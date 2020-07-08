“Clean UP MQT” aims to reduce littering on Beaches

Each day on the organization's twitter page, Escobar shares a photo of the cigarette butts, plastics and cans he picks up. (WLUC)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is hoping to raise awareness of a littering problem on Marquette beaches.

Caesar Escobar is creator of the Clean UP MQT organization. Since early May, he has been heading out to McCarty’s Cove beach, cleaning up trash from the day before. Each day on the organization’s twitter page, he shares a photo of the cigarette butts, plastics and cans that are picked up.

Escobar is calling for increased signage promoting beach clean up, and a ban on cigarette use at beaches.

“I think citizens of Marquette and city officials of Marquette need to be made aware that we have a trash problem when the tourists come, and something needs to be done about it,” said Escobar.

