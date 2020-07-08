City addressing concerns surrounding ‘Old Town’ area of Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is working to strengthen and enhance the ‘Old Town’ area of the city.

“As many residents know, this area contains abandoned mines,” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron.

Heffron says many of these concerns stem from breaks in fence lines caused by natural occurrences or trespassers. He says the City has been working with the Marquette County Mine Inspector to make repairs to any necessary fencing deficiencies.

Marquette Fence Co. was hired to install 360 feet of new fencing in one area of Old Town that will prevent individuals from exploring areas that may be dangerous. Funds for this project were taken from the Parks Department budget line reserved for playground equipment upgrades, in the amount of $8,295.

Heffron says this fence should be installed in the next few days.

“It’s a costly and continuous battle, fencing has been cut by trespassers and is a real problem. It not only costs tax payer money to make repairs, but puts individuals at risk who may decide go past a fence as well,” Heffron said.

Signs in the park advise individuals that see a damaged fence or trespassers should contact the Negaunee Police Department at 906-475-4154.

Heffron says additional concerns have also been addressed. This includes a new fencing being placed at a mine shaft on Gold Street and adding new signage at the Lions Club Jackson Pit Display. He says that new signage at all park entrances will be installed in the near future to remind individuals that abandoned mines are present.

“This is why it is very important that everyone stays on established trails or within park features,” Heffron said “Future uses for the Old Town land are in the works and the City will do everything within its power to ensure that safety is at the forefront when designing all public access sites. We also, pledge to make all necessary mandated repairs or take additional safety measures where warranted.”

Heffron also expressed his gratitude for those helping to keep Negaunee safe and enjoyable for all resident’s and visitors alike.

Questions or further concerns can be directed to City Manager, Nate Heffron, at 906-475-7700 ext. 11.

