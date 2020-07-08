Breakwater Falls video premiere event

FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) -Florence County will be virtually showcasing their Breakwater Falls, in a video premiere featuring a little-known regional treasure. It will be available online Thursday. “This place is a great Wisconsin natural Treasure. People should know about it. I’m so thrilled to be able to be a part of that,” said John Roberts, a member of the River Alliance of Wisconsin. Roberts was exploring and came across the falls. Breakwater Falls is one of 8 waterfalls located in Florence County, on the Pine and Popple Rivers. Just off Power Dam Road, signs lead down the trail. “It’s a 60- foot waterfall, that drops down over two-billion-year-old bedrock. It’s the 6th largest waterfall in Wisconsin; virtually unknown,” said Roberts.

That is until Thursday. A 9 minute video will be released on www.exploreflorencecounty.com via an online premiere event organized by River Alliance of Wisconsin.

After the video, there will be a live online Q&A with Roberts, the film's creator. The online film event is free, but registration is required.

The group hopes it encourages people to visit the rugged trail, with a beautiful view. “It was just officially named this past year. It will be on future maps, nationwide. We’re excited about people having the opportunity to see it,” said the Florence County Economic Development director, Wendy Gehlhoff. To tune into the event at 11:45 a.m. central time click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.