2020 UP Fall Beer Fest canceled

The Michigan Brewers Guild has canceled the Sept. 12 festival at Marquette's Lower Harbor Park
A photo of the Upper Peninsula Fall Beer Festival in 2018.
A photo of the Upper Peninsula Fall Beer Festival in 2018.(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another event that brings thousands to Marquette’s Lower Harbor Park every year has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Upper Peninsula Fall Beer Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 12 in Marquette and hosted by the Michigan Brewers Guild, won’t happen in 2020. According to a Wednesday morning press release from the guild, this is the third of five festivals it has had to cancel this year, the others include the Spring Festival in Traverse City and the Summer Festival in Ypsilanti.

“We are disappointed that we will once again be unable to gather and celebrate local beer with friends and family, but it is for their safety and that of our communities that we made this decision,” says Scott Graham, Guild Executive Director, in a press release. “We look forward to next year’s U.P. Fall Beer Festival on September 11, 2021.”

The Michigan Brewers Guild says this continues to be a difficult time for everyone and your ongoing support of local breweries means more now than ever. July is Michigan Beer Month. You can choose to celebrate by enjoying a pint at your local brewery in a safe and socially distanced manner, grabbing a growler to go, or picking up a six-pack from your local shop.

Formed in 1997, the Michigan Brewers Guild represents nearly 300 member breweries (a number that increases on a monthly basis). The Guild is a passionate beer community that believes in quality artisanship, bold character, fun, responsibility and pushing the boundaries. The mission of the Guild is to promote and protect the Michigan beer industry with an overarching goal to help locally brewed beer attain 20% of all beer sales in the state by 2025.

Michigan’s brewing industry contributes more than 21,000 full-time jobs and $872 million in labor income, with a total economic impact of over $2.5 billion. In terms of overall number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs, Michigan ranks #6 in the nation—supporting its title as “The Great Beer State.”

