Warm & Muggy

A cold front is exiting the U.P. this morning. Behind it, weak high pressure is moving in allowing for clouds to clear and a slightly cooler day. Temperatures top off in the mid-80s. Plan for a mainly dry day, but with lake breezes developing during the afternoon a few isolated thundershowers could pop up in the central U.P. The heat and stormy conditions ramp up for the midweek. Our next frontal system will bring strong to severe storms on Thursday. Storms threats include hail, heavy rain, and strong wind gusts. Stay weather aware and you can also do that by downloading our free TV6 Weather app!

Today: Turning partly to mostly sunny with isolated thundershowers during the afternoon in the central

· Highs: Mid 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Hot and humid with clouds increasing turning partly cloudy

· Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along the Great Lakes

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with strong to severe thunderstorms

· Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along the Great Lakes

Friday: Some residual showers with clouds clearing

· Highs: Upper 80s inland, low 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Seasonal with a mix of sun and clouds

· Highs: Mainly 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant

· Highs: Continued 70s

