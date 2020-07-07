Advertisement

Veterinarian brings new dog procedure to Marquette

A new dog procedure has arrived in Marquette
A new dog procedure has arrived in Marquette(Kendall Bunch)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Veterinary Clinic is the only clinic in Marquette to perform TPLO on dogs.

Dr. Edward Brauer III relocated back to Marquette recently and has begun doing a procedure to fix dogs that have ruptured their cruciate ligament.

This injury is more common among larger breeds of dogs and the recovery usually takes up to eight weeks.

“What will happen is we’ll use a semi-circular saw blade to actually cut a part of the tibia and rotate that a certain amount of degrees to basically change the biomechanics of the knee,” Dr. Brauer said. “So the dog doesn’t need the cruciate ligament anymore.”

Dr. Brauer said he is happy to be back in the Upper Peninsula providing different surgical correction options for these types of injuries.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

145 COVID-19 Tests taken at Superior Walk-In Clinic Tuesday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
A total of 145 tests were taken during the event. Testing was available from 3-5 p.m., with the final tests being completed after that time. Cars lined up around the building, with the traffic continuing onto Erickson Avenue.

News

UPAWS to hold ‘Empty the Shelters’ event July 10-12

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its summer “Empty the Shelters” event to help promote pet adoptions. From July 10-12, adoptions are $25 for dogs and free for cats and small animals six months and older.

News

Michigan AG Nessel takes legal action against US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos over CARES Act interpretation

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Markle
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is one of six Attorneys General in the nation now embroiled in a legal challenge tonight with United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

News

$15M in Agricultural Safety Grants provide relief to Michigan farms, food processors

Updated: 1 hour ago
$10 million will go to processors, while the remaining $5 million will be available to farms statewide.

Latest News

News

Northern Lights YMCA continues its Annual Campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
The Y paused its campaign earlier in the year when businesses were forced to shut down because of coronavirus.

News

Nine projects increasing food access in Western UP

Updated: 1 hours ago
$34,700 has been awarded for community garden projects.

News

Michigan launches website to keep public informed about Line 5 tunnel permitting process

Updated: 1 hours ago
The website will also include technical and permitting documents, timelines, maps and other resources.

News

Michigan small business restart program to provide $100M in grants for COVID-19 recovery efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
InvestUP was awarded $4,545,455.

News

A ‘berry’ good time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Gladstone Berry Farm expects to be open only one more week for berry picking.

News

Possible COVID-19 exposure sites identified in Chippewa, Mackinac, Cheboygan counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
The sites ranged from Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island.