Veterinarian brings new dog procedure to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Veterinary Clinic is the only clinic in Marquette to perform TPLO on dogs.

Dr. Edward Brauer III relocated back to Marquette recently and has begun doing a procedure to fix dogs that have ruptured their cruciate ligament.

This injury is more common among larger breeds of dogs and the recovery usually takes up to eight weeks.

“What will happen is we’ll use a semi-circular saw blade to actually cut a part of the tibia and rotate that a certain amount of degrees to basically change the biomechanics of the knee,” Dr. Brauer said. “So the dog doesn’t need the cruciate ligament anymore.”

Dr. Brauer said he is happy to be back in the Upper Peninsula providing different surgical correction options for these types of injuries.

