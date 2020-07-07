Advertisement

US National Guts Frisbee tournament canceled for this summer

A post on the tournament’s Facebook page by tournament organizer Kurt Lahtinen said the decision was made after having multiple meetings with city officials.
A shot of a U.S. National Guts Frisbee Tournament game in Marquette in August 2017.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular annual tournament has been canceled for this summer in Marquette.

The U.S. National Guts Frisbee Tournament, which was supposed to happen August 1 and 2 at Tourist Park, is no longer taking place.

A post on the tournament’s Facebook page by tournament organizer Kurt Lahtinen said the decision was made after having multiple meetings with city officials, who “strongly encouraged” the event to be canceled.

For events to happen, organizers “must have an action plan to follow the State guidelines strictly,” Lahtinen said in the post. This would have included player temperature testing before each game, sanitizing the discs, six feet of separation of fans, and extra bathroom sanitation requirements.

“We are not equipped to fully comply,” Lahtinen said in the post.

Lahtinen also said that in discussions with the U.S.A Guts board members, everyone agreed, “that our sport can not risk the repercussions of an outbreak caused by us.”

Follow future developments on the U.S. National Guts Frisbee Tournament Facebook page.

