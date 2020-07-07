Advertisement

Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center updates screening times for COVID-19 testing sites this week

Times have changed for testing in Marenisco and Michigamme this week.
(Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center logo) (WLUC)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - – Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) and local health departments have coordinated efforts to provide COVID-19 drive through test sites. Times have changed for testing in Marenisco and Michigamme this week.

  • Marenisco – Tuesday, July 7 from 9:15 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT - Marenisco Medical Clinic, 236 Main Street, Marenisco, MI 49947
  • Gladstone – Wednesday, July 8 10:15 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET - Gladstone Senior Center, 303 N. 8th Street, Gladstone, MI 49837
  • Michigamme – Thursday, July 9 from 9:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET - Michigamme Township Office, 202 W. Main Street, Michigamme, MI 49861

The opportunity to be tested is available to all community members from the convenience of their vehicle. Anyone wishing to be screened and preregistered for a COVID-19 test should call toll free number 844-947-4854 during business hours to schedule a drive through appointment.

A representative will ask a few screening questions and callers will be asked to provide some personal information, including their consent for treatment, to complete the preregistration process. Once received, an appointment for the drive through test will be scheduled.

Additionally, individuals will need to provide the color, make and model of their vehicle for identification purposes.

Drive through testing is only available to those who preregister in advance by calling toll free number 844-947-4854 during business hours. Individuals participating in drive through testing must present and remain in their vehicle during the appointment.

The COVID-19 test being used in this situation is a nasal cavity swab that only takes a few minutes to complete. Currently, test results are received in about a week. Drive through testing will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, please call toll free number 844-947-4854. To view future testing sites and dates, visit https://uglhealth.org/covid-19-resources/.

