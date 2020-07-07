UPAWS to hold ‘Empty the Shelters’ event July 10-12

From July 10-12, adoptions are $25 for dogs and free for cats and small animals six months and older. (WLUC)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking to adopt a pet, it might be worth checking out an event happening at the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter this weekend.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its summer “Empty the Shelters” event to help promote pet adoptions. From July 10-12, adoptions are $25 for dogs and free for cats and small animals six months and older.

“Shelters are still going through the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and all its entailed to all businesses, including nonprofits. So, it’s super important to shine the limelight on shelter adoptions and we’re really grateful that Bissell does that,” said Ann Brownell, Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator, UPAWS.

Anyone interested in adopting during the event must fill out a pre-approval form. The shelter is closed to foot traffic, and you will be contacted to set up an appointment after submitting your form.

To fill out the form, click here.

