Tino’s Bar & Pizza employees possibly exposed to COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two employees at a bar and pizza place in Negaunee were possibly exposed to COVID-19. That’s according to Tino’s Bar & Pizza on Facebook.

A post on the page said the two employees are self-quarantining and will not return to work at Tino’s until the owner says its “safe for our customers and our other employees.”

Tino’s closed Monday and Tuesday, to figure out what steps needed to be taken on its end, but will reopen on Wednesday, July 8, for take-out only.

“Thank you for your continued support during this difficult time!!” Tino’s said to patrons in the Facebook post.

