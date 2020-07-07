Three car crash in Houghton injures one Monday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was injured in a three-car crash Monday in Houghton.

According to the Houghton Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Sharon Avenue and Razorback Drive in Houghton around 2 p.m. July 6.

Police say an 84-year-old Houghton man was driving west on Sharon Avenue, and failed to yield the right of way when making a left turn onto Razorback Drive. This caused a collision with a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old Calumet woman, who was traveling east on Sharon Ave.

The third vehicle involved, driven by a 53-year-old Calumet woman, was waiting at the intersection on Razorback Drive and was hit by the other vehicles.

The 84-year-old man was transported by Mercy Ambulance to UP Health System Portage for treatment. No other injuries were reported by the police department.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Houghton City Police Department was assisted by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office.

