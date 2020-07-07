Advertisement

Three car crash in Houghton injures one Monday

An 84-year-old Houghton man was injured in the crash at the intersection of Sharon Avenue and Razorback Drive.
(MGN Image)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was injured in a three-car crash Monday in Houghton.

According to the Houghton Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Sharon Avenue and Razorback Drive in Houghton around 2 p.m. July 6.

Police say an 84-year-old Houghton man was driving west on Sharon Avenue, and failed to yield the right of way when making a left turn onto Razorback Drive. This caused a collision with a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old Calumet woman, who was traveling east on Sharon Ave.

The third vehicle involved, driven by a 53-year-old Calumet woman, was waiting at the intersection on Razorback Drive and was hit by the other vehicles.

The 84-year-old man was transported by Mercy Ambulance to UP Health System Portage for treatment. No other injuries were reported by the police department.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Houghton City Police Department was assisted by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Ashland hockey event identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The Bayfield County Health Department says there are confirmed cases, associated with the event, in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

News

US National Guts Frisbee tournament canceled for this summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
A post on the tournament’s Facebook page by tournament organizer Kurt Lahtinen said the decision was made after having multiple meetings with city officials.

News

Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center updates screening times for COVID-19 testing sites this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Times have changed for testing in Marenisco and Michigamme this week.

Latest News

News

Chicago man dies while hiking in Porcupine Mountains

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The 36-year-old man was later transported to a hospital to determine his cause of death.

News

Michigan Tech confirms two COVID-19 cases among campus community

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The MTU Flex Task Force says the two cases appear to be unrelated.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 5 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Marquette medical office reopens after COVID-19 closure

Updated: 5 hours ago
An OBGYN Associates of Marquette employee has tested positive for the coronavirus

News

Michigan schools expect teacher absences to increase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan schools already face a lack of substitute teachers, but officials expect a greater need for them amid the pandemic

News

Company owned by legislative leader got government loan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A company owned by a Michigan legislative leader received between $1 million and $2 million from a federal rescue program that was created to preserve jobs during the coronavirus pandemic