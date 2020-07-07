Superior Health Foundation accepting proposals for fall grants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) is accepting grant applications for its fall grant cycle.

This time they have more than $50,000 in funding available. The only focus of the proposals is to be a “health-centered project.” The SHF says the average amount awarded is between $10,000 and $15,000 per proposal.

For Superior Health Foundation, it’s about improving the health outcomes for all U.P. residents.

“We recognize the need, we all realize that we’re going through a pretty difficult time and there’s still a number of health needs out there, so we’re looking for projects that have that health-centered focus. A lot of things are on the table and we feel very fortunate that we’re still in a position to offer some funding,” said SHF Executive Director, Jim Lajoie.

Applications will be accepted through August 3. Then, the grants committee will review all applications and make recommendations in September.

Learn more on the Superior Health Foundation grants web page.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.