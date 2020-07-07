Advertisement

Possible COVID-19 exposure sites identified in Chippewa, Mackinac, Cheboygan counties

The sites ranged from Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island.
(MGN)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHIPPEWA, MACKINAC, CHEBOYGAN COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - Health departments in the eastern Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula are providing details on possible exposure sites for late last month.

With contact tracing and case investigation the following exposure sites have been identified as possible places of exposure to COVID-19 on June 27, 2020:

  • 2:30 p.m. - Star Line Ferry (top deck) from Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island.
  • 3:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Pink Pony Bar & Grill at the Chippewa Hotel (in the bar dining area)
  • 6:00 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. - Star Line Ferry (top deck) from Mackinac Island to Mackinaw City

If you were present at any of these locations during the dates and times noted, please monitor for symptoms and contact your local health department.

  • For Mackinac County residents, please call 906-643-1100.
  • For Chippewa County residents, please call 906- 635-1566.
  • For Cheboygan County residents, please call 231-627-8850.

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities and it is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings when in large gatherings and in enclosed spaces, wash your hands, maintain at least six feet of distance from those not in your household, and stay home if you don’t feel well.

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit LMASDHD.org, ChippewaHD.com, or DHD4.org.

