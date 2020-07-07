Michigan Tech confirms two COVID-19 cases among campus community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech has confirmed two COVID-19 cases among its campus community.

According to a post in the July 7 “Tech Today,” the MTU Flex Task Force says two members of the Tech campus community--faculty, staff and students included--tested positive for COVID-19. The task force says the cases appear to be unrelated.

The task force says the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department is contact tracing to stop the spread of the virus. Anyone who had close contact with the infected persons will be notified by the health department and will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

To protect the individuals’ privacy, Michigan Tech nor the health department will release no further details about the individuals.

Future COVID-19 case information will be communicated, every Tuesday and Friday at 6 a.m., on the COVID-19 Testing Statistics web page.

MTU employees and students who have had COVID-19 tests taken are asked to inform Michigan Tech with a new form, which has been added to the MTU Flex Portal.

The MTU Flex Task Force is appreciative of those “helping to protect the health and safety of [its] campus community.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.