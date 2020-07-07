Advertisement

Michigan launches website to keep public informed about Line 5 tunnel permitting process

The website will also include technical and permitting documents, timelines, maps and other resources.
Line 5 in Michigan web page on Michigan.gov.
Line 5 in Michigan web page on Michigan.gov.(EGLE, Michigan.gov)
Jul. 7, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (Press Release) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) together with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) and Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority (MSCA) today announced the launch of the Line 5 in Michigan website.

The new multi-agency website – Michigan.gov/Line 5 – is designed to keep the public informed about Enbridge Energy’s proposal to relocate the current section of the Line 5 oil and natural gas liquids pipeline that crosses the Straits of Mackinac with a new section of pipeline to be housed in a tunnel beneath the lakebed.

In addition to providing an overview of the regulatory permitting process that the proposed project must follow, the website will also include technical and permitting documents, timelines, maps and other resources to help the public better understand the tunnel proposal and the unique roles various state entities play in the permitting process.

Under Michigan law, EGLE is the regulatory agency responsible for environmental permitting for the tunnel project, while the MPSC has siting authority for pipelines that carry crude oil and petroleum products. Housed within MDOT, the MSCA is responsible for overseeing construction and operation of the proposed tunnel. MSCA would own the tunnel after its construction and provide independent oversight throughout its life.

In addition to the website, EGLE has also established a dedicated permit application email account related to the proposed tunnel project, EGLE-Enbridge-Comments@Michigan.gov to provide the public with a simplified means of commenting on the proposed project. Those interested in monitoring or commenting on the MPSC proceeding involving the pipeline replacement project can sign up for MPSC email updates through the web site.

EGLE COVID-19 RESPONSE: For details on EGLE’s work during the pandemic, visit our COVID-19 response webpage. Follow state actions and guidelines at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

