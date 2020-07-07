Advertisement

Marquette medical office reopens after COVID-19 closure

An OBGYN Associates of Marquette employee has tested positive for the coronavirus
(MGN Online)
(MGN Online)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - OBGYN Associates of Marquette reopened Tuesday after closing Monday due to COVID-19.

The office confirmed one employee has tested positive for the coronavirus. All other staff members are being tested and won’t return to the office until they test negative. Five staff members are still awaiting results and are not working Tuesday. No other staff members have tested positive.

The office in the Peninsula Medical Center was deep cleaned Monday while it was closed. The office says the Marquette County Health Department has followed its criteria for contacting staff and patients identified as potential exposure risks.

No further information is available. The closure came as COVID-19 cases spiked in Upper Michigan in the past week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Michigan schools expect teacher absences to increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan schools already face a lack of substitute teachers, but officials expect a greater need for them amid the pandemic

News

Company owned by legislative leader got government loan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A company owned by a Michigan legislative leader received between $1 million and $2 million from a federal rescue program that was created to preserve jobs during the coronavirus pandemic

News

How to get tested for COVID-19 in Upper Michigan as cases rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state has a COVID-19 test finder at michigan.gov/coronavirus

Latest News

News

Group to start veto-proof drive to repeal Whitmer’s powers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers say they will begin collecting voter signatures within days for a veto-proof measure that would repeal a law that has given Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers during the pandemic

News

Delta County Planning Commission votes to not rezone Perkins land

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Several people from Rock, Perkins, Escanaba and surrounding areas attended the meeting to share their disapproval of rezoning the land.

News

Northern Lights YMCA continues its Annual Campaign

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The Y paused its campaign earlier in the year when businesses were forced to shut down because of coronavirus.

News

Mayor of Marquette discusses future city restrictions

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Mayor Jenna Smith said she does not see any need to close or restrict public areas at this time

News

Big Boy Restaurants announces a mascot change

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Starting Monday, July 6, they are introducing a new mascot named Dolly. Since the 1950s, Dolly has been part of the restaurant family, appearing in the “Adventures of Big Boy” comic book and on children’s menus.

News

Counterfeit $50 bills found circulating Marquette

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Over the past week, reports have been coming in from local businesses who are finding counterfeit $50 bills. The bills share many characteristics as a legitimate bill, but miss important features. The counterfeit bills have extra printing on them, and are missing the watermarking and color shifting ink.