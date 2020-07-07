Marquette medical office reopens after COVID-19 closure

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - OBGYN Associates of Marquette reopened Tuesday after closing Monday due to COVID-19.

The office confirmed one employee has tested positive for the coronavirus. All other staff members are being tested and won’t return to the office until they test negative. Five staff members are still awaiting results and are not working Tuesday. No other staff members have tested positive.

The office in the Peninsula Medical Center was deep cleaned Monday while it was closed. The office says the Marquette County Health Department has followed its criteria for contacting staff and patients identified as potential exposure risks.

No further information is available. The closure came as COVID-19 cases spiked in Upper Michigan in the past week.

