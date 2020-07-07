Marquette Food Co-op helping food banks with ‘Round Up’ program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op is helping local food banks with their ‘Round Up’ program again.

Now through July 20, when you shop at the co-op, cashiers will ask whether you'd like to round up with your purchase. For example, if your total comes to $9.40 And you round up, your total will become $10.

The money will go to local food banks that have been seeing a sharp increase in need since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are really feeling that pinch, and food banks are, of course, a place that a lot of people have to turn to. All this is happening while benefits for those who need it have not been going up, so we have to band together to do what we can to help out our neighbors,” said Marquette Food Co-op Outreach Director, Sarah Monte.

The goal for this ‘Round Up’ fundraiser is $2,500.

