How to get tested for COVID-19 in Upper Michigan as cases rise

(WLUC) - As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Upper Peninsula in early July, more people are looking for information about testing availability.

A week ago, there were 155 total coronavirus cases reported in Upper Michigan during the outbreak. The number jumped to 212 by Monday afternoon - a 37 percent increase.

Are you or is someone close to you sick or has symptoms? Do you work outside the home? If so, the state health department says you should get tested for coronavirus. There are many locations where you can get tested at no charge to you.

Click here to find a test site near you, or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 and press 1.

In Marquette Township, Superior Walk-in Center at 2382 US-41 is offering drive-thru tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Call 906-226-2233 for more information.

Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center and local health departments have coordinated efforts to provide COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at the following locations this week:

• Marenisco – Tuesday, July 7 from 9:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CDT - Marenisco Medical Clinic, 236 Main Street, Marenisco, MI 49947

• Gladstone – Wednesday, July 8 10:15 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT - Gladstone Senior Center, 303 N. 8th Street, Gladstone, MI 49837

• Michigamme – Thursday, July 9 from 10:15 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT - Michigamme Township Office, 202 W. Main Street, Michigamme, MI 49861

The opportunity to be tested is available to all community members from the convenience of their vehicle. Anyone wishing to be screened and preregistered for a COVID-19 test should call toll free number 844-947-4854 in advance to schedule a drive-thru appointment. A representative will ask a few screening questions and callers will be asked to provide some personal information, including their consent for treatment, to complete the preregistration process. Once received, an appointment for the drive-thru test will be scheduled. Additionally, individuals will need to provide the color, make and model of their vehicle for identification purposes.

Drive-thru testing is only available to those who preregister in advance by calling toll free number 844-947-4854. Individuals participating in drive-thru testing must present and remain in their vehicle during the appointment.

The COVID-19 test being used in this situation is a nasal cavity swab that only takes a few minutes to complete. Currently, test results are received in about a week. Drive-thru testing will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call 844-947-4854. To view future testing sites and dates, visit https://uglhealth.org/covid-19-resources/.

