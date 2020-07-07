Advertisement

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

All are at Speedway gas stations
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.(Source: Dunkin')
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dunkin’ will shut down 450 locations by the end of the year, the company said Tuesday.

All the stores are located at Speedway gas stations. Dunkin’ announced the end of its partnership with Speedway in February.

“By exiting these sites, we are confident we will be better positioned to serve these trade areas with Dunkin’s newest Next Generation restaurant design that offers a broader menu and modern experience,” Dunkin’ said in a statement.

The next-gen stores are larger standalone cafes.

“We also remain committed to growing our presence in gas and convenience locations, as well as other non-traditional locations, including airports, universities, travel plazas and military installations,” the statement said.

Dunkin’ dropped the “Donuts” from its name last year.

There are more than 8,500 Dunkin’ stores across the United States.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Political News

Mary Trump’s book offers devastating portrayal of president

Updated: moments ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. She has a doctorate in psychology.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Political News

DeVos rejects part-time reopening for schools amid pandemic

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be “fully operational” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Ashland hockey event identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The Bayfield County Health Department says there are confirmed cases, associated with the event, in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Political News

Biden wants US to produce more of its own pandemic supplies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products “back to U.S. soil,” creating jobs and bolstering a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARCELO DE SOUSA and DAVID BILLER
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

National

Police investigating after human head found on the side of a roadway in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
Law enforcement is investigating a human head that was found on the side of a roadway in St. Petersburg.

National

1 person injured, lockdown lifted at California Marine Corps base

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. Marine Corps says a person who was surrounded by military police responding to reports of an active shooter on a California Marine Corps base has suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

News

Three car crash in Houghton injures one Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
An 84-year-old Houghton man was injured in the crash at the intersection of Sharon Avenue and Razorback Drive.

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

National

EPA approves first surface disinfectant products tested for the coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved two products for killing the novel coronavirus on surfaces following laboratory testing.