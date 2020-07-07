Advertisement

Delta County Planning Commission votes to not rezone Perkins land

Now the vote goes to the Delta County Board of Commissioners
Joe Skellenger making a public comment in the meeting Monday night. (WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Planning Commission voted to not rezone a piece of land in Perkins from residential to commercial on Monday.

A Dollar General representative spoke on plans to build a store on the lot if it was rezoned. Residents were concerned the Dollar General would put small stores such as The Perkins Store and Joe’s One Stop out of business.

But the planning commission was not deciding if a dollar general would be built, it was deciding if the land should be rezoned from residential to commercial.

Only one man stood in favor of the rezoning. Several people from Rock, Perkins, Escanaba and surrounding areas attended the meeting to share their disapproval of rezoning the land.

“Just kinda pushes the message that we don’t need a small box store on every corner. We don’t need one in every rural community. There’s plenty of them already,” said Joe Skellenger, owner of Joe’s One Stop.

TV6 reached out to the Dollar General representative but he declined to comment.

But the process for rezoning the land doesn’t stop at the Planning Commission. The Delta County Board of Commissioners will have their own meeting for a final decision on whether or not the land should be rezoned.

The details for that meeting are unknown at this time.

