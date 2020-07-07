Advertisement

Company owned by legislative leader got government loan

A company owned by a Michigan legislative leader received between $1 million and $2 million from a federal rescue program that was created to preserve jobs during the coronavirus pandemic
(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -

Jackson-based Orbitform, which was founded by Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, is among nearly 20,000 recipients in Michigan that were identified by the Treasury Department on Monday.

The Paycheck Protection Program helps smaller businesses stay open and keep Americans employed amid the pandemic. Under the PPP, the government is backing $659 billion in low-interest business loans that will be forgiven if employers use the money on payroll, rent and similar expenses.

Companies typically must have fewer than 500 workers to qualify.

The public may never know the identity of more than 80% of the nearly 5 million beneficiaries to date because the Trump administration has refused to release details on loans under $150,000 _ the vast majority of borrowers.

Orbitform builds assembly machines for manufacturers. Shirkey spokeswoman Amber McCann said he is not involved in management of the company that the Republican founded decades ago. The decision to seek the loan was made by a team that runs the operations of the business, she said.

