Chicago man dies while hiking in Porcupine Mountains

SILVER CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Chicago man died Friday, while hiking in the Porcupine Mountains.

According to the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 3 around 8:49 p.m., SONCO Ambulance was dispatched to the Lake of the Clouds parking lot, after the 36-year-old man became unconscious while hiking in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

The man was found roughly 1.5 to 2 miles from the parking area on a hiking trail. The sheriff’s office says all life-saving measures were taken, but were unsuccessful.

Cane Funeral Home later transported the man to UP Health System Portage in Hancock to determine his cause of death.

No other details have been released at this time.

The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office and SONCO Ambulance were assisted at the scene by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Porcupine Mountains staff, and Aspirus Medevac.

