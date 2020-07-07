Advertisement

Ashland hockey event identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site

The Bayfield County Health Department says there are confirmed cases, associated with the event, in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Playing hockey
Playing hockey(Pexels image/Cava Edits)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Wis. (WLUC) - People who attended a hockey skills camp late last month in northern Wisconsin may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the Bayfield County Health Department, a case of COVID-19 identified Monday in Bayfield County has been tied to a hockey event in Ashland June 27 and 28.

The health department says the patient became ill July 1. It is believed they were exposed to COVID-19 during the hockey skills camp. The Bayfield County Health Department is encouraging anyone who attended this hockey event to get tested for COVID-19.

Sara Wartman, the Director and Health Officer for Bayfield County Health Department, told TV6 & FOX UP, “We have confirmed cases associated with this site from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. There are 13 individuals currently associated with this event, and others with results pending.”

Wartman says the investigation into COVID-19 cases associated with the hockey skills camp is ongoing.

Public health guidance says you should continue to monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days after the exposure event. You can still develop symptoms during that 14 days even after testing negative. Call your provider if you develop any symptoms.

Public health efforts are focused on identifying the patient’s close contacts and mitigating the impact of this virus. Anyone identified as potentially at risk will be contacted by the health department.

