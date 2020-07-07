Advertisement

A ‘berry’ good time

Gladstone Berry Farm expects to be open one more week for strawberry picking
Before you head out, check Gladstone Berry Farm's Facebook page to make sure they're open for picking. (WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Here in the U.P., the Gladstone Berry Farm grows 6 acres of strawberries for the community to pick. When it opened this year, the family-owned farm saw a lot of people.

“It was probably our busiest year yet. Probably with you know, COVID-19 people are really excited to get outside with lockdown slowly ending so we’re happy to be able to give people something to do,” said Parker Grzywbski, Manager of the Gladstone Berry Farm.

The berry farm recommends that people wear a mask when riding the trailer out to the fields. Due to the nature of picking berries, it’s easy to keep people socially distanced.

“We offer sanitizer, the rows are pretty well distanced apart, people pick at different speeds so it’s pretty easy,” said Grzywbski.

When the farm isn’t growing strawberries, it has plenty more to offer.

“Green beans, tomatoes, peppers. We’ve got cucumbers, we’ve got cabbages, broccolis, cauliflower, brussel sprouts later on in the year. When it gets Fall, we’ve got pumpkins as well and sweet corn should be coming up in maybe a month or so,” said Grzywbski.

The family even makes their own jams and jellies.

“A couple jellies that we offer like strawberry jam, of course. You know, Gladstone Berry Farm. We also offer stuff like dandelion jelly, strawberry apple, all that sorts of stuff. Even raspberry jelly, even without the seeds too so I know that’s a big seller for a lot of people,” said Grzywbski.

You can also find these products at the Gladstone Farmer’s Market every Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 pm.

“We are very grateful for all of our customers and thank everybody for coming out and hope everyone enjoys their time picking here,” said Grzywbski.

The Gladstone Berry Market expects to be open only one more week for berry picking.

For the latest information on their openings, click <a href=“https://www.facebook.com/gladstoneberryfarm/”>here</a>.

