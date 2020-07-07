145 COVID-19 Tests taken at Superior Walk-In Clinic Tuesday

Those who are showing symptoms or have been exposed to someone testing positive are encouraged to get a test. (WLUC)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Staff at Marquette’s Superior Walk-In Center say Tuesday’s COVID-19 Testing Clinic proved to be the busiest testing day yet.

A total of 145 tests were taken during the event. Testing was available from 3-5 p.m., with the final tests being completed after that time. Cars lined up around the building, with the traffic continuing onto Erickson Avenue.

Those who are showing symptoms or have been exposed to someone testing positive are encouraged to get a test. However, depending on when you were exposed, a negative test does not always mean you are in the clear.

“You could test negative today, but if you’ve already had that exposure, the CDC recommends about 14 days that you can still acquire and test positive for the virus,” said Samantha Markus, RN at the Superior Walk-In Center.

Test results see varying return times, ranging from one to 10 days depending on volumes at labs.

