Advertisement

Upper Peninsula U-19 Baseball League continues to take COVID-19 guidelines, prevention, seriously

UP U-19 Baseball League
UP U-19 Baseball League(RRN Sports)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -

Marquette Little League was forced to shut down last week after a coach tested positive for COVID-19, but other sports are still in play here in the Upper Peninsula.

The Upper Peninsula U-19 Baseball League has been playing games across upper Michigan for more than a month now without incident.

"We've done a good job as far as trying to social distance and space everything out, and making sure everyone is aware that even when we're done playing baseball, use common sense as it relates to being out in the public, and just being aware of your surroundings," said Derek Swajanen, manager of the Marquette Blues.

Coaches, players, and fans have been taking COVID-19 seriously, cleaning, and respecting social distancing guidelines.

“The kids are doing a great job of staying away from each other,” said Paul Julian, president of the league. “The high fives have stopped, at most there’s maybe an elbow through the line at the end of the game.”

While this is still baseball as we know it, things are different from what the players are used to; mainly, there's less interaction, and less games.

“We’re not doing overnighters, we’re not doing doubleheaders so people can get home early,” said Julian. “When we go out of town with our team, we don’t stop at restaurants, we don’t stop anywhere, we make sure that we have a full tank of gas before we leave town.”

They know that even a single positive test could mean the end of their season.

"They know that one bad thing that happens, and the next thing you know, you're not going to be doing anything until September," said Swajanen.

There's a little more than three weeks left in the season, and all involved hope to make it through the final game without anyone getting sick. Organizers believe that can be accomplished by remaining vigilant.

“We all have grandparents, parents, people where, COVID-19 affects their age, so it’s important for their loved ones that they do so,” said Julian.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Benefits paid to 97 percent of eligible workers, UIA says; Agency continues to eliminate unemployment backlog

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The agency will continue to clear out its remaining backlog and make a determination on all unpaid claims filed prior to June 1 by July 20.

News

Ryan Report - July 5, 2020 - Part 2

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ryan Report - July 5, 2020 - Part 2

News

Man injured in firework incident in Sagola Township Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The Michigan State Police say the man had to be med-flighted from the scene after severely injuring his left hand.

Latest News

News

5 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Dickinson County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department says it is currently doing the contact tracing on the new cases.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - July 5, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Marquette City Manager, Mike Angeli.

News

Ryan Report - July 5, 2020 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ryan Report - July 5, 2020 - Part 1

News

November opening expected for Marquette County single-stream recycling facility

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
All recyclable materials can then be placed in one curbside bin

News

Bonifas museum in Escanaba reopens after pandemic closure

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Music Mondays started June 29 and continue through Aug. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Karas Memorial Bandshell on Ludington Park in Escanaba.

News

Alliance hopes to create resource for Black-owned businesses

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The work of establishing the alliance includes the creation of a Black-owned business registry. So far nearly 100 businesses have registered.