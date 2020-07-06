The UPside - July 6, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Flowers can really make a downtown area pop, but who’s responsible for those flowers? Meet the woman behind the flowers in Ishpeming.

Linda Andriacchi volunteered to be the chairperson of the Ishpeming Beautification Committee in 2013. When she took over, the city had 13 hanging baskets on main street.

In her fist year, she added 55 baskets to Division street, and they now have 95 baskets throughout the city, in addition to numerous flower beds.

Hear more on why she continues to beautify the city of Ispeming in the video clip above.

