Stormy Afternoon

A pattern shift will lead to an active week with a few disturbances including two cold fronts. The big ridge in the upper levels, which plagued us with hot air breaks down becoming a west to east flow. This allows chances of showers and storms to fire up each day this week. Our next shot comes this afternoon ahead of our next front. Some storms will be strong to severe producing heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds. The front will be overhead by tomorrow morning.

Today: Partly cloudy with thunderstorms this afternoon through the evening

· Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, mid-70s to 80° along the shorelines

Tuesday: Showers winding down early. Then, afternoon thunderstorms along lake breezes and cooler

· Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, mid-70s to 80° along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Pop up showers possible

· Highs: Upper 80s to near 90° inland, 80 to mid-80s along the Great Lakes

Thursday: Hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms

· Around 90° inland in the central and east, mid-80s elsewhere

Friday: Slightly cooler with showers and thunderstorms likely during the day

· Highs: Mid to upper 80s in the south, 70s in the north and west

Saturday: Drier, cooler and mostly sunny

· Highs: Mainly 70s

Sunday: Seasonal and mostly sunny

· Highs: Upper 70s to mid-80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes

