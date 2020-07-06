Shots fired into Gladstone home on Fourth of July

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Gladstone Public Safety Department says that officers responded to a report of shots fired on July 4 at approximately 11:12 p.m.. Shots were fired into an occupied resident on the 800 block of Delta Avenue in the city of Gladstone.

After investigating, officers located a suspect at a nearby home. A 20-year-old Gladstone man was arrested and lodged in the Delta county Correctional Facility. The incident remains under investigation.

Gladstone Public Safety was assisted on the scene by Michigan State Police and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.

