Power outage causes traffic light outages in Negaunee

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A power outage in Negaunee has caused the traffic lights at US-41 and Baldwin Avenue and US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue to be without power, according to Marquette County Central Dispatch.

When both lights are out, all traffic must come to a complete stop before proceeding.

Marquette County Central Dispatch said the power company has been informed of the outages.

