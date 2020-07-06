Power outage causes traffic light outages in Negaunee
The outages are on US-41 at Baldwin and Teal Lake Avenues.
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A power outage in Negaunee has caused the traffic lights at US-41 and Baldwin Avenue and US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue to be without power, according to Marquette County Central Dispatch.
When both lights are out, all traffic must come to a complete stop before proceeding.
Marquette County Central Dispatch said the power company has been informed of the outages.
