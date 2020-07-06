Advertisement

Possible COVID-19 exposure sites listed for Houghton County

The seven sites listed include bars, restaurants, campgrounds, and a golf course between June 26 and June 29.
(Michigan DNR map with WLUC edits in Canva)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) released a list of potential COVID-19 exposure sites on Monday.

The identified sites were visited by individuals who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone visiting these sites may be at a higher risk for exposure if larger crowds were present and masking and social distancing guidelines were not consistently followed. These sites are:

  • Keweenaw Brewing Company, 408 Sheldon Ave, Houghton, MI, on June 26 through June 29
  • Downtowner Lounge, 100 Sheldon Ave, Houghton, MI, on June 27
  • Mosquito Inn, 39959 M-26, Toivola, MI, on June 27
  • Agate Beach Campground, M-26, Toivola, MI, on June 27
  • Twin Lakes State Park, M-26, Toivola, MI on June 27 through June 29
  • Applebees, 980 Razorback Drive, Houghton, MI on June 28, from 3:30 PM to 4:30 p.m.
  • Portage Golf Course, 46789 US-41, Houghton, MI, on June 28 and June 29

The health department is advising people that exposure could have occurred at the sites listed above or several days later with close contact to someone who visited one of the sites. Depending on the length of exposure, you may be at higher risk for contacting COVID-19. Symptoms will typically appear within two to 14 days of the exposure.

The health department is asking that if you visited any of these sites, or have had close contact with someone who visited those sites, and have or develop symptoms such as cough, fever, or shortness of breath that you call your healthcare provider and inform them of any potential exposure.

For general information, call the WUPHD COVID-19 call center at 906-487-5545, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

