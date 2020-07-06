Police report minimal Independence Day problems in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police say despite the influx of people on the beach and in the city, Independence Day celebrations resulted in a relatively low number of incidents compared to years past.

Officers responded to 14 fireworks complaints throughout the day Saturday.

There were no major accidents or incidents according to Officer Jonathan Braun.

"I was part of two walk-throughs down the beach from McCarty's Cove down to Picnic Rocks. Through our walk their attitudes were good. Of course with any group of people of that kind of number there's going to be a few that have had too much to drink. But for the most part, people were in high spirits and had good attitudes," Officer Braun recalled.

Most of the beach-goers were careful not to litter on or around the beach and in the water according to Officer Braun.

“This year there was minimal trash. Almost every big group that we walked past had a big garbage bag where they were taking care of all their trash. So it was good to see that,” Officer Braun announced.

There were also a relatively low number of medical issues such as heat exhaustion, alcohol poisoning or other injuries in the City of Marquette according to Officer Braun.

Officer Braun says he and his fellow officers appreciate the public’s courtesy and cooperation while celebrating this weekend.

