November opening expected for Marquette County single-stream recycling facility

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Single-stream recycling should begin in mid-November in Marquette County.

Brad Austin, the operations director of the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority, says after an earlier delay with equipment installation, construction is on time. The new $6.3 million facility should be online in mid-November. The county is converting from dual-stream to single-stream recycling so all recyclable materials can be placed in one curbside bin.

“We’re really excited that we’re seeing more municipalities move toward more access to recycling,” Austin said. “That’s really where it starts.”

He says the MCSWMA will be mailing information about the upgrade to every county resident in the next three or four weeks. Watch the video above from the TV6 Morning News to learn more about the education MCSWMA plans to provide throughout the next five months.

