Northern Lights YMCA continues its Annual Campaign

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The YMCA is known for being an active part of its community. In Delta County, the Northern Lights YMCA is proud to be able to help families in need through the annual campaign.

“It provides financial assistance to those in need to take part in things like membership, childcare, day camp, youth sports, swim lessons, anything we offer at the Y,” said Caron Salo, Wells Center Director for the Northern Lights YMCA.

But this year’s campaign hit an unexpected roadblock.

“January and February were moving along and then we hit March and we had a little stick in the mud,” said Salo.

When businesses were forced to close, the Y stopped asking for donations.

“We currently are at about 70 percent. Our goal was $138,000 and we’re just a little bit shy of 96 right now, 97, somewhere in there,” said Salo.

But now, staff members at the Y are looking to complete that goal.

“We are out and about again. Some of our staff are helping us, some of our volunteers, to get back on the campaign trail,” said Salo.

Salo says last year, around 25 percent of children in childcare were receiving financial assistance.

“These families truly could not take part and have safe care before and after school or while they’re at work if it weren’t for the financial assistance or generosity of our community,” said Salo.

For more information on how you can help the Northern Lights YMCA, call Caron Salo at (906) 789-0202.

“The YMCA is actually truly blessed. For the last few years we’ve had over 605 donors contribute to our annual campaign. So, the generosity in Delta County is overwhelming and of course the YMCA is blessed and beyond grateful.”

