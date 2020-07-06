Advertisement

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

In this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza (19) controls the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y.
In this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza (19) controls the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y.(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NHL and NHL Players’ Association agreed Sunday on protocols to resume the season, a major step toward the return of hockey this summer.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press there was an agreement on protocols for training camps and games and the sides are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement, which is crucial to the process.

A person with knowledge of the situation said the return-to-play protocols would only go into effect if each side votes to approve the full package of the CBA extension and return-to-play agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because CBA talks are still ongoing.

To complete a return, two-thirds of the league's board of governors and majorities of the players' executive committee and full membership must vote in favor.

If everything is ratified, it will end a pandemic-forced shutdown that began in mid-March. Games would resume in late July or early August with 24 teams taking part in an expanded playoffs, finishing with the Stanley Cup being awarded in October.

The agreement was first reported by TSN.

The 47 pages of protocols outline the health and safety measures the league and players agreed to after several weeks of negotiations. Any player has until 5 p.m. EDT on Tuesday to notify his team if he's choosing to opt out of participating in training camp and games, with an additional deadline expected after ratification of the agreement.

For those playing, each team is limited to 30 skaters and an unlimited amount of goaltenders for camp and total roster of up to 31 players for games. Each team is limited to 52 personnel in its game city, a group that must include two trainers, a doctor and compliance officer in addition players, coaches and management.

They are expected to be quarantined from the general public during play at least for the qualifying and first two traditional playoff rounds. Family members will be permitted to join when play is moved to one city for the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

All team and league employees plus hotel, restaurant and arena staff coming in contact with players will be tested daily in the two "hub" cities.

One player's positive coronavirus test result is not expected to shut down play entirely. The league has said it would isolate any player or staff member who tests positive, acknowledging an outbreak would threaten the remainder of the season.

"The players will be pretty well-protected from being exposed," Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson said during a conference call in June. "It's going to be a completely different way for you all and us watching hockey and being around a team because players will be really well protected throughout the process."

The protocols include a provision for Commissioner Gary Bettman in consultation with NHLPA executive director Don Fehr to postpone, delay or cancel games in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Assuming the protocols are approved, teams are expected to open training camps July 13 before traveling to the two hub cities for games. Players have been able to skate and train off-ice in voluntary, small-group workouts since June 8 — nearly three months after hockey was halted March 12 with 189 regular-season games remaining.

Returning for the playoffs is seen as a stirring victory for the NHL, which like other top leagues faced the prospect of losing millions more without the television revenue tied to the postseason. There were deep concerns about canceling the rest of the season and word of positive tests didn't help: 26 players since June 8, in addition to almost a dozen before that.

Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk called the positive test results "eye-opening" but expected. A few players expressed concerns in recent weeks about the uncertainty surrounding a return.

"We have obviously a unique situation right now," Montreal goaltender Carey Price said. "The NHL and the NHLPA are trying to make the best of a very difficult situation. Moving forward I'd like to play, but we have a lot of questions that need to be answered and a lot of scenarios that need to be covered."

If the protocols and an CBA extension cover those scenarios for enough owners and players, there will be a path forward to hand out the Stanley Cup. Only twice since 1893 has the Cup not been awarded: in 1919, when the final couldn't be completed because of the Spanish flu pandemic, and 2005 when the season was wiped out by a lockout.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bonifas museum in Escanaba reopens after pandemic closure

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Music Monday's started June 29 and continue through Aug. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Karas Memorial Bandshell on Ludington Park in Escanaba.

News

Alliance hopes to create resource for Black-owned businesses

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The work of establishing the alliance includes the creation of a Black-owned business registry. So far nearly 100 businesses have registered.

National

At least 2 shooters wanted for death of girl, 8, in Atlanta

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Authorities say a group of armed individuals opened fire near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in June. The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations.

National

Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Frances D'Emilio
During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Ennio Morricone produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.

National

Gunfire kills at least 4 children as US cities see violence over holiday weekend

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Gun violence claimed the lives of at least four children, among others, in Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and elsewhere over the July 4 weekend.

Latest News

National

Grandfather: Stray bullet killed DC boy grabbing phone charger

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say about five adult men shot up the area, striking the 11-year-old boy who later died at a hospital.

National

Police: Boy, 11, killed when group of men started shooting outside DC community center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Police are asking for the public's help in gathering information on the shooting, including any sightings of a black car they say fled the alley.

News

Shots fired into Gladstone home on Fourth of July

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 20-year-old Gladstone man has been arrested after shots were fired into an occupied home Saturday in Gladstone

National

Museum: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to stay

Updated: 4 hours ago
The auto museum director says the General Lee is a piece of history and the museum would not remove it any more than it would think of removing the Nazi memorabilia displayed in parts of the museum's military section.

National

1 protester killed, 1 injured when car barrels through crowd on Seattle highway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Officials are trying to determine the motive of the suspect, who was taken into custody and booked on two counts of vehicular assault.