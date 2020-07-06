Negaunee and Ishpeming Public Schools begin Summer Lunch Program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee and Ishpeming Public Schools kicked off their summer lunch “Meet Up and Eat Up” program for its students on Monday, July 6.

Food can be picked up at the Negaunee Band Shell, and at the Ishpeming High School/Middle School Pearl Street Entrance. (Station)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this summer’s program does not include congregate eating in an effort to keep social distancing. Instead, breakfast and lunch pickups are being offered from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday, which together will provide meals for all seven days of the week.

“I’m just hoping that we’re still able to feed the kids that really need it and helping families out that otherwise would be struggling with groceries and being able to actually give the kids a healthy nutritious meal,” said Calvin Attwell, Director of Dining Services at Negaunee and Ishpeming Public Schools.

Hundreds of districts across Michigan are participating in the program. To learn more about a pickup site in your area, click here.

