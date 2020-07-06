Mayor of Marquette discusses future city restrictions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mccarty's cove had a big turn out for the Fourth of July weekend.

Many people were seen with no masks on and not practicing social distancing, leaving many wondering what future restrictions will be put in place so that COVID-19 cases don't rise.

The mayor of Marquette, Jenna Smith, said they've been closely following the guidelines put in place by Governor Whitmer and she does not see any need to close or restrict public areas at this time.

“We’ve had request to shut the beaches down or do different things,” Smith said. “At this point in Marquette, I don’t think we have enough cases to warrant shutting the beaches down. In the future we may need to consider that but at this point where we are with cases, that’s not something that we’re looking to do.”

In the meantime she asks that people refrain from large groups, to wear masks and to stay six feet away from each other.

