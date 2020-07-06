Masks for Marquette busy creating masks for students to wear this upcoming school year

Advertisement

By Remi Murrey
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Masks for Marquette is on a new mission Thursday as they prepare to create masks for students to wear this upcoming school year.

“About a month ago, we had talked with the superintendents in the area, and we actually started making masks about a month ago in anticipation that something like this was going to come about,” said Masks for Marquette organizer, Sally Steen.

Steen says she isn't sure the exact number of masks the group will make, but she's anticipating a large amount, which will require extra hands and supplies.

“We’re regrouping and seeing where our numbers are and what we need to provide to the schools that wanted masks and we are pushing forward so that we can get those masks to them by mid-August,” she said.

So far, Steen says the group is about halfway towards meeting their completion goal. Each mask will come in a total for four different sizes to accommodate every grade.

The group is also making communicator masks for special education and younger grade level students.

These facial coverings will have a clear panel in the front so the students’ lips will be easily read for communication.

“Every one of our sewers, mask makers and nose piece makers, we just want to be able to help the community and keep everybody safe, and so we’ve been trying to provide masks to anybody that will wear them, wants to wear them or needs to wear them,” said Steen.

Masks for Marquette is accepting additional donations for supplies on its GoFundMe page. The organizers also encourage anyone wanting to sew to join the group.

