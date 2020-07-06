Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office reports crash on Co. Rd. 480

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office responded to a two vehicle crash on Co. Rd. 480, west of Pelissier Lake Road.
(MGN Image)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash on Co. Rd. 480, west of Pelissier Lake Road. According to a press release, a 1999 Ford pickup driven by 19-year-old Jarrett Peterson of Ishpeming was headed east when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line, crashing into the side of a MJ VanDamme truck driven by 46-year-old Jeremy Stapely of Gwinn. The Ford pickup continued east on the road before going into the westbound ditch and overturning.

The MJ VanDamme truck was able to pull over onto the shoulder after being struck and the driver sustained no injuries. The driver of the pickup sought his own treatment at UPHS-Bell for minor injuries. The driver of the Ford pickup was cited for Careless driving. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Sands Township Fire, EMS, and Mr. Wrecker towing.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

