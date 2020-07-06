Man injured in firework incident in Sagola Township Saturday

SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A man in Sagola Township was severely injured in a fireworks incident Saturday.

Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post troopers were dispatched to the Silver Lake Resort July 4 around 7:58 p.m. for a firework injury.

MSP says a 55-year-old man severely injured his left hand with fireworks.

Troopers were able to assist EMS personnel with treatment until the Valley Med Flight helicopter arrived. The helicopter was unable to land in the parking lot at the resort, so a portion of M-95 was briefly shut down so the injured man could be airlifted to UP Health System-Marquette.

MSP believes the man was later sent to a hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A witness told troopers the man was setting up fireworks on their private property, and she heard a “boom” and observed the man lying on the ground. She said she was unsure first responders would be able to find her camp, so she transported him to the Silver Lake Resort.

MSP says the witness described the firework as a “mortar” but couldn’t provide further details.

Troopers say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident.

MSP troopers from the Iron Mountain Post were assisted by Star EMS, Integrity Care, Sagola Township Fire Department, and Valley Med Flight.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.